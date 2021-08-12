Nioshi Jackson Is Building a Scene Around All That Jazz

The pursuit of excellence has been a driving force in the extremely versatile career of West Coast-expatriate-turned-Music City stalwart Nioshi Jackson. Since his arrival more than two decades ago, he’s been involved in multiple facets of the city’s music scene. He became a go-to drummer for tours and one-off performances with a wide range of country stars (Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan), rock stars (John Mellencamp, Bon Jovi), blues legends (John Lee Hooker) and R&B luminaries (Smokey Robinson). He also has to his credit numerous gigs with various local and regional jazz acts, and at one time he led his own ensemble, The Nioshi Jackson Reason.