Where do chatbots and virtual assistants feature in the future of healthcare?

This article is written by Ulises Olvera-Hernandez, Senior Principal Engineer at InterDigital and Chathura Sarathchandra, Staff Engineer at InterDigital. The world is on a path towards ubiquitous computing. This path will take us away from today's paradigm, where the majority of our computing and communications experiences are device centric. There’s set activities we do on our PCs compared to our phones and tablets. Our graphically intensive video gaming is done on a console device or a high-performance PC. We do different things on our work computer than we do on our home computer. Each of these scenarios is somewhat compartmentalized for us as users. Cloud computing has meant that certain applications like our email are essentially seamless from one device to another, but more dynamic and computationally intensive applications like gaming, video conferencing, streaming media and AR are more complex, so it's more challenging for us to switch between platforms.