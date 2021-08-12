Cancel
Foxconn to take on iPhone camera component assembly

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's major supplier Foxconn, is to take on assembling iPhone camera components instead of fitting completed units. Apple is continually developing its iPhone cameras, with the 2022 "iPhone 15" range expected to add a new unibody system. Perhaps in preparation for that system, Foxconn has reportedly now been charged with assembling lens and other components, rather than buying in finished camera modules from other companies.

