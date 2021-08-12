Foxconn to take on iPhone camera component assembly

Take your smartphone photography to new heights with the Fjorden iPhone camera grip. This pocketable camera accessory connects to your iPhone to provide more advanced camera controls to deliver professional-looking images and videos. It replaces the need for a separate DSLR camera while embodying all of the features you need. This results in high-quality shots that you won’t need to edit later. In particular, it includes a customized control dial, multifunction button, 2-stage shutter button, and zoom level. Together, these functions provide various modes—such as portrait, selfie, and flash—and let you adjust the shutter speed, focus, ISO, and more. All without changing your hand position. Moreover, it’s compatible with professional camera apps, such as ProCamera, Obscura, and it works with add-on lenses. Sporting a 12-month battery life and a slim and pocketable design, it’s long-lasting and you can remove it whenever.