Congress & Courts

Don't punish small businesses for energy consumption

By Ronald Schmidt North Mankato
The Free Press
 4 days ago

“Today’s hearing is about how we support small businesses.” Rep. Dean Phillips responded to Rep. Jim Hagedorn with this statement, implying that he believed the things Hagedorn had been speaking about did not apply to how we should be supporting small businesses. This simple implication shows how confused Phillips and...

Dean Phillips
Jim Hagedorn
Small Business
Congress & Courts
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
Clean Energy
Democratic Party
China
Energy Industrykrwg.org

Interior Department resuming oil and gas leasing

Commentary: The Interior Department announced tonight that it will resume the oil and gas leasing process that had been paused by President Biden’s day-one executive order. Interior also confirmed that the Justice Department will appeal the court decision which prompted the restart. The Center for Western Priorities released the following...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Biden wants a national efficiency standard. Would it work?

During his 2020 campaign, President Biden began pitching an energy efficiency and clean electricity standard to push the United States to carbon-free electricity by 2035 — a target now being weighed in Congress. Biden repeated his support for the dual-standard approach in a tweet two weeks ago, noting the need...
Congress & CourtsForConstructionPros.com

Bills Gates Promises $1.5 Billion for Green Infrastructure if Congress Passes Plan

Bill Gates has been an ardent supporter of initiatives to tackle climate change and wants in on moving green infrastructure forward. Gates said last week that if the infrastructure bipartisan infrastructure bill moves forward, his climate investment fund, Breakthrough Energy, would match $1.5 billion in government funds and put that money toward projects that are developing green technologies.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Dems' budget proposals are a shot at progress on wages and climate

After a lot of ups and downs, the Senate finally passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) last week. According to Moody’s Analytics, the bill could create roughly 650,000 jobs. Many of these would be good-paying jobs, with excellent wages and benefits, especially for non-college-educated workers in manufacturing and construction.
RestaurantsThe Free Press

Hagedorn supports GOP version of restaurant revitalization

In a letter to the editor published Aug. 1, Dana Melius displayed a gross level of deception about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) and Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s effort for the federal government to treat all restaurant owners equally. Melius contends Hagedorn is opposed to providing funds to restaurant owners who...
Small Businessbizjournals

My View: A federal tax hike small business can’t afford

National Federation of Independent Business Company. When Arizona passed its historic income and property tax reforms in June, it sent a signal: Our state is open for business and ready to boom. Small business welcomed the big move. Now, President Joe Biden is proposing tax hikes that will have the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

A small-businesses need

As a small-business owner, I've encountered myriad challenges over the last few years, but the same threat keeps rising to the top -- climate change. Extreme weather events such as floods are becoming more and more common here in Chicago, and this is threatening the livelihood of our communities and straining our physical infrastructure. That's why we need Congress to act now and pass a bipartisan plan to address these challenges by investing in a 21st century infrastructure.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Infrastructure plans will fall short if we don't tackle home-energy use

Retrofitting homes is a key tenet of President Biden ’s $2 trillion American Jobs Plan. The proposal he unveiled in April sets aside $213 billion to upgrade homes for affordability and energy efficiency, and deservedly so: Ushering in a carbon-free future will fall short if we don’t tackle home-energy use, which accounts for one-fifth of total emissions in the U.S.
Small BusinessLas Vegas Sun

Small-business investment pays

As a small-business owner, I’m relieved to hear that Congress is finally moving forward on much-needed infrastructure investments. Our community of entrepreneurs is seeing day-to-day challenges that can be largely addressed by passing a bipartisan infrastructure package, and we need concrete congressional action now. When our leaders first invested in...
Congress & Courtswlds.com

Davis Introduces STEER Act for Truckers To Go Green

13th District Congressman Rodney Davis has introduced legislation to help truckers meet the new Green Energy push. Davis introduced the Supporting Trucking Efficiency and Emission Reductions Act or STEER Act on Thursday. The bill would establish a Department of Energy voucher program that assists truckers in purchasing and installing fuel-saving, emission-reducing technologies. Specifically, the voucher program would cover expenditures associated with adopting fuel efficient technologies on Class 8 trucks.
Washington StateColumbian

In Our View: Infrastructure bill a win for Washington, U.S.

In any $1 trillion spending bill, there is bound to be something for everybody. That amounts, after all, to more than $3,000 per person for the entire United States. And an infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate last week is encouraging for Washington state. There is a seemingly endless array of projects that will receive overdue attention over the next decade. Primary among them is the Interstate 5 Bridge, with a new fund included in the bill likely to provide money for the long-awaited project.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan support for clean energy appears to be growing

Many observers on Capitol Hill were surprised that 19 Republican senators supported the bipartisan infrastructure package that overwhelmingly passed the Senate last week. After decades of climate change denial by many in the GOP and little support for clean energy, an increasing number of Republicans are reading the political and economic tea leaves and backing some clean energy infrastructure.
Sherburne County, MNsherburne.mn.us

Small Business Recovery Fund

Sherburne County Commissioners have approved a program that makes available grant money for businesses that have suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sherburne County businesses can begin applying for those funds today. Eligible businesses may receive a one-time grant of up to $20,000. The application can be found here. The...
Small Businesstimebusinessnews.com

Why do small businesses really fail?

This is one question that has puzzled a lot of people for years. So many people have come up with different reasons as to why such things happen to small businesses over the years. Let’s discuss it further in this post today. Are you thinking of starting a small business?
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

