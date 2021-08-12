The Gold Standard with Olympian Shannon Miller
This week, Dana is joined by seven-time Olympic Medalist, cancer survivor, and author Shannon Miller. Shannon shares her experience with failure and how she persevered before finding her passion for helping empower women with their health and wellness. She explains the importance of patience when navigating your own road to success and happiness. Shannon also describes what she learned during her battle with cancer and the values she hopes to instill in her own children.radio.foxnews.com
