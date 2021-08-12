Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Gold Standard with Olympian Shannon Miller

Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Dana is joined by ​seven-time Olympic Medalist, cancer survivor, and author Shannon Miller. Shannon shares her experience with failure and how she persevered before finding her passion for helping empower women with their health and wellness. She explains the importance of patience when navigating your own road to success and happiness. Shannon also describes what she learned during her battle with cancer and the values she hopes to instill in her own children.

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

517K+
Followers
110K+
Post
494M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Standard#Olympian#Cancer Survivor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
SportsNBC Chicago

Shannon Miller Praises Simone Biles' Balance Beam Performance

Simone Biles made her Olympic return on Tuesday, winning bronze in the individual balance beam final. On her routine, Biles scored a 14.000 — 7.900 execution and 6.100 difficulty — just behind China's duo of Guan Chenchen (14.633) and Tang Xijing (14.233). Her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics, Biles...
SportsKTAL

Gold Standard: Meet the Langs

In honor of the Olympics, NBC 6 is highlighting our neighbors who set the Gold Standard. We introduce you to a husband and wife who are small business owners with big hearts.
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Alex Morgan’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Alex Morgan is on a short list of athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on multiple occasions. Back in 2019, the United States women’s national team star was featured in the magazine along with several of her teammates. “It was so awesome. The last two shoots,...
CelebritiesParents Magazine

Olympian Allyson Felix is All About Teaching Her Daughter There Isn't 'One Standard of Beauty'

Winning six Olympic gold medals is mind-blowingly amazing. But, as Allyson Felix, Olympic sprinter and a spokesperson for the Pantene "What's Your Legacy" campaign knows, wrangling a little one and accomplishing a daily beauty routine as a busy parent comes with its own challenges. Still, the active mom to daughter Camryn Grace, 2, currently competing in Tokyo, has some excellent and efficient ways to handle them.
Sportschatsports.com

With First Olympic Gold, U.S. Volleyball Hopes to Set Standard for Future

TOKYO — When the ball sank to the ground for the last time, so did they. Fifty-seven years of Olympic volleyball, 15 quadriennials spent working toward this, six medal opportunities and until Sunday, the U.S. women were left only with disappointment. This year would be different, they told themselves. They had worked so hard. They had suffered so many frustrations. They had heard so many other countries’ anthems.
SportsPosted by
Action News Jax

Former Olympians share their gold medal secrets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Olympic swimming team brought home 30 medals from this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, and 11 of those were a glimmering gold. Two Olympians shared the team’s secret weapon with Action News Jax. Seven-time Olympic Gold Medalist swimmer David McCagg is training the next generation of...
SocietyWBNS 10TV Columbus

Canada's Quinn becomes first openly transgender Olympian to win gold

WASHINGTON — The Canadian women's soccer team took down Sweden in a penalty shootout to take home Olympic gold Friday. It was a historic moment for both the Canadian team and, in particular, one of its athletes. For the team, it was their first Olympic gold in more than 100...
SportsTimes Union

Mental Training Coach, Dan Vitchoff Unveils New Olympic Gold Medal Winning 'Original Mind Gym' To Help Athletes Achieve Peak Performance

Pittsburgh Mental Training & Performance Coach, Dan Vitchoff is excited to announce the debut of the 'Original Mind Gym' which can be used to help athletes achieve peak performance and professionals make positive and permanent changes in their lives. The 'Original Mind Gym' is being released on the heels of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where one of the athlete's Vitchoff works with became the first person to win 3 God Medals in Men's Skeet. Vitchoff's 'Original Mind Gym' offers his clients the opportunity to train their brains with the same accuracy and precision that they use to train their bodies.
SportsNBC San Diego

Shannon Miller Praises Simone Biles' Balance Beam Performance

Simone Biles made her Olympic return on Tuesday, winning bronze in the individual balance beam final. On her routine, Biles scored a 14.000 — 7.900 execution and 6.100 difficulty — just behind China's duo of Guan Chenchen (14.633) and Tang Xijing (14.233). Her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics, Biles...
SportsNBC Sports

Shannon Miller Praises Simone Biles' Balance Beam Performance

Simone Biles made her Olympic return on Tuesday, winning bronze in the individual balance beam final. On her routine, Biles scored a 14.000 — 7.900 execution and 6.100 difficulty — just behind China’s duo of Guan Chenchen (14.633) and Tang Xijing (14.233). Her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics, Biles...
Shreveport, LAKTAL

Gold Standard: Meet the Langs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. Morgan Lang’s job is improving smiles and you’ll rarely see her without one. “She is the most kind,” says husband Eric Lang. “Everyone thinks that she is their best friend and I am lucky to have her as my best friend.”. Eric Lang is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy