Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Big Bucks for Infrastructure or a Recipe for Socialism?

Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, after long and tense negotiations the Senate passed its $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, but it still has a long a way to go before it reaches President Biden’s desk and becomes law. It’s now headed for an uphill battle in the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday that the House will not be taking up the bill this month. Pelosi has also said in the past that the House will not vote on the bipartisan package until the Senate passes an even larger $3.5-trillion “human” infrastructure package which includes big spending efforts on socialist benefit programs, and climate initiatives. Progressive lawmakers in the House, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have also voiced their stance that if budget reconciliation does not pass through the Senate they won’t back the bipartisan bill. While 19 Republicans did vote for the bipartisan legislation this week, many did not. including Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN). Sen. Hagerty joins to explain why he didn’t support the proposal, the concerns he has about it not being fully paid for and why he thinks this bill is the launching pad for socialism in America.

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

517K+
Followers
110K+
Post
494M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Socialism#Cdc#Big Bucks#Recipe#House#D#Republicans#Cdc#Aasa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Democratic ‘Suicide Squad’ Threatens To Sabotage The Biden Agenda And Fellow Democrats

Nine Democratic House members, a rump “suicide squad” drawn from the House Problem Solvers Caucus – a misnomer, because this group has never solved any problem despite all the attention it receives – is inexplicably threatening the Biden agenda and fellow Democrats. Its members mostly have voted for whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings to the floor for a vote. So what is their problem now?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Pelosi shoots down conservative Dem revolt, saying Congress backs "totality" of Biden’s vision

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over Resolution 755 as the House of Representatives votes on the second article of impeachment of US President Donald Trump at in the House Chamber at the US Capitol Building on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to successfully pass two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Democrats want to use your taxpayer money to fund abortion on demand

In 1994, a prominent senator said, “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.” That senator was Joe Biden. Then-Sen. Biden was a part of a strong bipartisan coalition defending the unborn and protecting anti-abortion voters from paying for abortions. But Biden has surrendered to extremists in the abortion industry, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the so-called "Squad," who want to force people to pay for abortion on demand across all government programs, beginning with gutting the long-standing Hyde Amendment.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ilhan Omar would give money to all Americans — but who pays for it?

Hard as it may be to believe, the most expensive bill proposed in Washington in the past few weeks isn’t the bipartisan trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. It’s also not the Democrats’ mammoth $3.5 trillion, 10-year spending plan. It is instead the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act, which was introduced on July 30 by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). This bill — which, according to one analysis, is “the closest legislation to universal basic income the U.S. has seen” — would increase federal spending by an astonishing $3.75 trillion per year.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

McCarthy’s silent treatment

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has been maintaining a deliberate silence about how his caucus should approach the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Why it matters: It passed the Senate last week with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But it faces an uncertain future in the House, with even Democrats divided over what they want.
Presidential ElectionPonca City News

A Liberal Goes to Confession: Biden Versus Obama

Body WASHINGTON -- Let me be the first liberal to confess. Avuncular President Joe Biden is the president we expected young, cool former President Barack Obama to be. Huge steps forward are happening here. The Senate just passed a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, rail and broadband. In a small miracle, it’s bipartisan, with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voting for a bill Biden will soon sign with fanfare.
Congress & CourtsDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Republicans ought to force border action

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy need to end all this useless discussion on ending the border crisis by simply stopping all further discussions with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Biden. If Biden will not stop this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy