Democrats Look Uphill at the 2022 Governor’s Race

(Morgan, MN) -- Former state Senator Scott Jensen used an appearance at FarmFest in Redwood County to campaign for Minnesota governor. The Carver County Republican says he's energized by the response he's receiving. Jensen, who grew up in Sleepy Eye, says the values he learned on the farm helped him get to where he is. Jensen is a doctor and staunch opponent of COVID restrictions and mask mandates. He said, "the idea of me telling you what to do, you can make your own responsible decisions. And I say that whether we're talking masks, or lockdowns or businesses or vaccines -- you get to choose this is America." D-F-L chairman Ken Martin called Jensen a "dangerous COVID-19 conspiracy theorist who has been caught spreading lies about the pandemic." Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy is also seeking the G-O-P nomination for governor.