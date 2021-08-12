Catholic Health CEO: Strategy on surgery centers has changed

In recognition of the roles Community Health Centers (CHC) have played in our recent moments of loss and triumph, National Health Center Week 2021 will be celebrated both in person and virtually this year Sunday through Saturday. Elected officials will join communities across Pennsylvania in elevating the work Community Health Centers have done while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to keep our communities healthy and safe. Their visits and messages will demonstrate it is possible to move beyond the partisan divide over health care and support and agree on a program vital to our communities.