A Year Out From Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District Primary

Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) has been ringing alarm bells about upcoming congressional redistricting. He tried to pass federal legislation that would require independent commissions to draw district lines, rather than partisan state legislatures. Eight states already go that route for congressional redistricting, but Tennessee isn’t one. Cooper’s bill is now included in HR-1, the voting rights bill stuck in the U.S. Senate, and time is running out — the lines are expected to be drawn within the coming months. Now he’s working the phones to get the business community involved, asking them to apply pressure on the state legislature.