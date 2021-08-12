Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Wiser Wealth: Tax Breaks, High Returns Are Why You Should Consider Oil and Gas Investments

By Ken Knickerbocker
Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As your income grows, it is only natural that your investment opportunities will begin to expand. There are some areas that are only going to open up to you once your value hits a certain threshold, and oil investments are one of them. You might figure you have gotten along...

montco.today

Comments / 0

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Oil And Gas#Oil Can#Investment#Oil Gas#Second Opinion Service#Sos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Related
MarketsMissoulian

Time is of the Essence: Why You Should Start Investing Now

For many people, taking the plunge into the investing world is an intimidating prospect plagued with overthinking and fear of making mistakes. But it doesn't have to be so complicated!. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on July 23, Fool.com editor Desiree Jones interviews Wealth Noir founder Damien Peters...
StocksIdaho Statesman

This is what you should invest in, and why, as inflation rears its head

With bank interest rates stuck near zero, savers and investors are seeking higher yields. The need for a better return on our household savings becomes more pressing when we see inflation rearing its ugly head. However, many investors are concerned that the stock market is too risky, given that prices...
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

How to Invest in Private Equity and Whether You Should

The vast majority of investing is done within the public market—the stock market. However, some of the best investment opportunities can be found outside of the public market. The private market includes alternative investments like private equity, private lending, venture capital, and private real estate. Private equity is a growing sector of the investment landscape and activity in private equity has been heating up. However, the private market isn't as accessible. So, how can everyday investors tap into private equity and capitalize from it?
Bryn Mawr, PAtheamericancollege.edu

How Annuities Provide Tax-advantaged Investment Returns

Much ink has been used in recent years about the benefits of utilizing insurance products as part of a retirement plan. In this interview for Retirement Daily, WMCP® Program Director Michael Finke explains how these products can be used most effectively to provide a tax-advantaged investment in the future for clients.
Economycollegecandy.com

4 Things That College Students Should Consider Investing In

As a college student, it may seem like there’s not much you can invest in while you’re still in school. Contrary to this belief, there are things that you can invest in that will not only make you money but will save you money in the long run and will improve your quality of life. Some of these you may have never even thought of.
Texas Stateworldoil.com

Texas oil regulator proposes tax credits for natural gas infrastructure

(Bloomberg) --The natural gas industry should receive tax incentives similar to those provided for renewable energy projects, according to one of Texas’s top oil and gas regulators. Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright, who sits on the powerful agency that oversees drilling in the biggest oil-producing states, advocated tax credits for...
Stocksfa-mag.com

Why Advisors Should Consider Stock Barbells

1. The economic restart is real, but fresh macroeconomic data points to U.S. growth peaking in the middle of this year. 2. In a mid-cycle environment of “peak growth,” quality-oriented assets begin to benefit while value-oriented assets still perform due to higher-than-trend growth, causing us to recommend equity investors “barbell” value (IVLU) and quality equity style exposures (QUAL).
Income Taxabc27.com

Tax refund delays, what should you do?

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of people are still waiting for their tax refund and the frustration is mounting. We looked into why this is happening and what you should do about it. The IRS admits it is majorly behind on millions of both paper and electronic returns. “I...
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Invest in Cardano?

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a cryptocurrency that rapidly gained traction after its launch on Sept. 27, 2017. Since then, the token has returned a stunning 7,080% to investors, far outpacing Bitcoin's (CRYPTO:BTC) 910% gain during the same period. As a result, Cardano is among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies, with a fully diluted market value of about $84 billion.
Irving, TXalbuquerquenews.net

Chevron, Exxon to use existing plants to manufacture renewable fuels

IRVING, Texas: Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corporation are seeking to develop renewable fuels by converting their existing manufacturing plants. The two largest oil firms in America are enthusiastic about sustainable fuel production, however, are looking to avoid spending billion of dollars in reorganizing operations when manufacturing new fuels, according to officials.
Financial Reportsalbuquerquenews.net

Mefcom Capital Markets Limited Q1FY22

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mefcom Capital Markets Limited Q1FY22 announced its un-audited financial results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2021. Total income stood at Rs. 1675.57 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 103.05 in FY20, a growth of 1526%. Total Comprehensive Income stood at Rs. 347.54 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 56.96 lakhs in FY20, a growth of 510%. Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 198.02 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 38.86 lakhs in FY20, a growth of 410%. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs. 2.17 in FY21 as compared to Rs. 0.43 in FY 20, a growth of 405%. Free Reserves stood at Rs. 937.81 lakhs in FY21 as compared to Rs. 326.97 lakhs in FY20, a growth of 186.82%Commenting on the results, Vijay Mehta, FounderChairman said, "The year 2020-21 has truly been 'The Turn-Around Year' for Mefcom as it has seen steady quarter-by-quarter growth throughout the 12 months period. What's more satisfying is that the comprehensive income for the 3 months period ending 30-06-2021 at Rs. 347 lacs has surpassed the comprehensive income of the whole period of the previous 12 months. Our EPS for the quarter stands at Rs. 2.17 as compared to the full year 2020-21 EPS of Rs. 2.70."Over the years, we have grown steadily and have demonstrated our resilience even in times of adversity faced by the business and the industry. The growth in profits this year has been achieved by capitalizing on strategic initiatives to strengthen and diversify our business mix, generating cost savings and efficiently managing our existing portfolio of assets and services. With a resilient business model and expected continued growth in capital markets, we are well-positioned to take advantage and grow further during the current year as well.
Trafficyoursun.com

LETTER: Why do gas prices stay high?

The Wall Street Journal reported on Aug 10th that oil prices fell to their lowest level in 2 ½ months. Crude fell by as much as 4.6% and settled at $66.48 a barrel. Why did our local gas prices shoot up and stay there??. Exxon just reported a $3 billion...
Energy Industryinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Retreat Monday as COVID-19 Delta Outbreak Weighs on Demand Prospects

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.84 to $67.60 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $0.78 to $69.81 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.10 higher at $3.97 per 1 million BTU.

Comments / 0

Community Policy