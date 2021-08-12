Defense a priority for ’Dogs

Pun: Eric Gray was an electrifying back at Tennessee and has the potential to prove himself as an extremely valuable all-around offensive weapon at Oklahoma. Gray possesses scheme diversity on his resume, displaying the patience and cutback prowess needed for Zone schemes and the quick decision making, plus ability to get skinny between the tackles for Gap/Power schemes. Gray excels with the mental aspect of the RB position, displaying the vision+processing to make split-second decisions and choose the correct hole. If a lane isn’t there, however, Gray knows exactly how to press the line and manipulate LBs in the wrong direction and create his own pathway, then show off his AA to burst into open space. Gray has the ideal short-area acceleration to excel in the 5-15 yard areas of the field which combined with his cat-like agility allows him to easily defeat pursuit angles by LBs and DBs. Gray’s cuts to avoid defenders are like a WR working a release at the line, utilizing head fakes, jab steps and attacking defenders’ leverage to create space. He has a special feel for setting up his blockers in space, whether it is a draw or a screen, Gray understands leverage so well and changes his pace and direction with ease to maximize yardage. He’s valuable in the passing game too, a hands catcher at heart and with the ball in his hands his AA shines through with YAC. Gray shows flashes of good effort and technique as a blocker - creating displacement at the POA of chip blocks and also good processing of blitzers up the middle with the low pad level to engage and redirect away from the QB. Subscribe for full article.