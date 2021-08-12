Cancel
Football

Defense a priority for ’Dogs

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutting a better defense on the field is a primary focus for Brett Hobbs after the Bulldogs allowed nearly 34 points per game last season. The first-year head coach and former all-state linebacker at Springdale could get his message across with brute force. But he prefers an approach similar to the one employed by Kerry Winberry, who was a longtime defensive coordinator under Jarrell Williams during the glory days of Springdale football.

