Vancouver, WA

A semi-truck struck and injured a naked woman on Interstate 5 (Vancouver, WA)

By Alex Arman
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
On Tuesday, a naked woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5.

The pedestrian accident took place at around 8:30 p.m. when a southbound semi-truck struck her near the Dike Access Road exit. As per the preliminary reports, the victim was running on the freeway’s shoulder, in and out of traffic. Some eyewitnesses said that she was shedding clothes as she ran.

On arrival, first responders immediately took her to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The involved driver remained at the scene and was cooperative. Traffic officers shut down all traffic lanes for more than an hour as police worked at the crash scene. The identity of the injured pedestrian remains undisclosed at this time.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

August 12, 2021

