A semi-truck struck and injured a naked woman on Interstate 5 (Vancouver, WA)

On Tuesday, a naked woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5.

The pedestrian accident took place at around 8:30 p.m. when a southbound semi-truck struck her near the Dike Access Road exit. As per the preliminary reports, the victim was running on the freeway’s shoulder, in and out of traffic. Some eyewitnesses said that she was shedding clothes as she ran.

On arrival, first responders immediately took her to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The involved driver remained at the scene and was cooperative. Traffic officers shut down all traffic lanes for more than an hour as police worked at the crash scene. The identity of the injured pedestrian remains undisclosed at this time.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

August 12, 2021

Daily Accident Reporting and Assistance

Washington Accident News or search your local city on our site.

If you’re interested in speaking with someone regarding this accident or separate accident, Nationwide Report has partnered with Valiant Advocates; a multi-state attorney matching service who will help connect you with an experienced attorney in their local area. Start your injury claim review or request a free consultation below.

Request a Free Legal Consultation

Need a Police Report?

An official Police Report may be obtained by the family member, spouse, child or sibling who were affected or involved by this incident or another. Our partners at Valiant Advocates have made it easy for our readers to request this information by clicking the link below.

FREE Police Accident Report

Did you know Washington is an ‘At-Fault’ State? Learn more about Washington Car Insurance Limits, The State of Washington Statute of Limitations and more by visiting our Data Report below.