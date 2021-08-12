Cancel
Kitsap County, WA

A hit-and-run collision killed a 36-year-old man on Clear Creek Road (Kitsap County, WA)

By Alex Arman
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago
On Tuesday, 36-year-old North Kitsap man lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on Clear Creek Road.

As pre the initial information, the fatal incident took place on Clear Creek Road. At around 10:45 p.m. the man was discovered on the Orweiler Road and he was declared deceased at the scene. Deputies stated the man succumbed to injuries sustained from a hit and run crash. Officers are still looking for the vehicle and the hit-and-run driver.

Eyewitnesses reported that they saw a dark-colored sedan speeding away from the scene, traveling toward Poulsbo. The preliminary evidence showed that the suspect vehicle is a 2007-12 model Nissan Sentra. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

The crash remains under review.

August 12, 2021

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

