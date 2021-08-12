A hit-and-run collision killed a 36-year-old man on Clear Creek Road (Kitsap County, WA)

On Tuesday, 36-year-old North Kitsap man lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on Clear Creek Road.

As pre the initial information, the fatal incident took place on Clear Creek Road. At around 10:45 p.m. the man was discovered on the Orweiler Road and he was declared deceased at the scene. Deputies stated the man succumbed to injuries sustained from a hit and run crash. Officers are still looking for the vehicle and the hit-and-run driver.

Eyewitnesses reported that they saw a dark-colored sedan speeding away from the scene, traveling toward Poulsbo. The preliminary evidence showed that the suspect vehicle is a 2007-12 model Nissan Sentra. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

The crash remains under review.

August 12, 2021

