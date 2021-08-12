Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Editorial: Give the Golden Globes a chance to reform

By The Times Editorial Board
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZo0A_0bPPFwx500
This image released by NBC shows Jesse Armstrong, third from left, and cast members accepting the award for best drama TV series for “Succession” at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., best known for the Golden Globes awards, has been undergoing a much-deserved and long-overdue reckoning. A report in the Los Angeles Times in February revealed transgressions in the way the tiny membership — currently 84 people — of mainly foreign journalists covering the entertainment industry for foreign media outlets does its work.

The HFPA allowed studios to pay for members’ hotel rooms and food on visits to movie or TV sets or on other junkets. A few members were accused of acting unprofessionally at news conferences. Though the association gives away millions to schools and arts groups through its philanthropy, it also paid $1.9 million to its own members in 2020 to do time-consuming work on committees.

And on top of all that, the group has no Black members, at a time when anti-Black racism is at the center of cultural discussions around the world.

In the wake of that Times report, the association has been all but banished. Powerful publicists stopped making actors and filmmakers available for HFPA members’ news conferences. And NBC dropped the show, at least for the telecast that had been scheduled for January 2022.

Now, with the help of diversity consultants, lawyers and other advisors, the HFPA has undertaken reforms, drawing up new bylaws, a code of conduct, a gift policy and a conflict of interest policy. There will be elections for a new board of 15 directors — with three from outside both the association and the entertainment industry. A professional chief executive — also from outside the group and the world of entertainment — will be hired by the board of directors. There will also be a diversity officer.

Each member must now present at least eight pieces of work during the course of a year to stay in or join the association. (That’s up from six.)

A representative for the organization acknowledged that HFPA members in the past accepted free hotel stays and meals but noted that some entertainment publications do the same. (The Los Angeles Times does not permit its critics or reporters to accept any freebies.)

Now, the HFPA says, studios will not be allowed to pay for hotels. The HFPA will pay for its members’ airfare, food and lodging. Members will no longer be permitted to take selfies with actors at news conferences. Nor will members be permitted to accept gifts from studios, publicists, actors, directors or anyone else associated with a movie or TV show.

It’s unfortunate that the HFPA is keeping its practice of compensating members for committee work — such as setting up and moderating news conferences. The work may be extensive, and their own pay as journalists meager, but the bottom line is that the HFPA is using the broadcast fees for putting on the Golden Globes on themselves. The group insists the compensation is not excessive, but it nonetheless looks bad; the HFPA should instead hire outside staff for professional services.

In fairness, the HFPA faces the challenge of surviving in an era of dwindling journalistic outlets. Gone are the days when numerous overseas newspapers had full-time entertainment correspondents on salary. Today, most HFPA members are freelancers and some may earn less money from their journalism than from their committee work. No bylaw or code of conduct can fix the broken economics of journalism.

The association’s diversity problems are glaring, but it would be wrong to characterize the HFPA as an association of old white men. About 60% of its members are women — some of whom have served as officers, including president. And because they come from around the world, they are white, Latin, Asian and Arab.

The organization has reached out to the National Assn. of Black Journalists for help in recruiting Black journalists. Dialogue is fine, but there is no excuse for the HFPA not to have Black members.

One thing that may help is another change in the HFPA rules. Journalists based anywhere in the U.S., not just Southern California, will now be considered for membership — as long as they are reporting for foreign media. (Americans are allowed to join the HFPA, but only if they work for foreign press.) In addition, the association is lowering barriers to entry, such as onerous recommendation requirements, and seeking to expand and diversify its membership.

The industry should give the HFPA a chance to implement its new standards. The organization, which began in 1943, has a respectable history; past members interviewed Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn. The HFPA deserves a chance to get its act together.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
42K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Marilyn Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Newspapers#The Los Angeles Times#Hfpa#Anti Black#Nbc#Asian#The National Assn#Black Journalists#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden faces lasting blemish from Afghanistan exit

President Biden is facing criticism over his administration’s withdrawal from the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan that could leave a lasting blemish on his presidency. Biden, who ran for president in part on his foreign policy experience, looked like he was caught flat-footed as he and other U.S. officials acknowledged on Monday that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban much more quickly than they anticipated.
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, a Covid-19 vaccination critic, is hospitalized and on a ventilator

CNN — Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke has been hospitalized with Covid-19 and placed on a ventilator, according to a tweet over the weekend from his official account. In an tweet on August 10, Burke, a Covid-19 vaccination critic, announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, and said, “Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy