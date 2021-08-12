Court In Austin, Texas, Sentences 3 Men In 2019 Assault On Gay Couple

Three of the four men who are accused of a 2019 assault on a gay couple in downtown Austin will not be serving any additional jail time after reaching plea deals. The three men each pleaded to two counts of misdemeanor assault with a hate crime finding. However, the Austin police detective who investigated the fight reported about a year into the investigation said he doesn’t think the assault was a hate crime. The attorney representing the man whose charge was dismissed said the case was “motivated by misinformation.”