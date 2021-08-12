San Antonio Police, Crime Stoppers Working Together To Look For Fugitive

In San Antonio, Texas, the police department and Crime Stoppers are working together to look for a fugitive. The fugitive has outstanding warrants totaling a $7 million bond. The fugitive is 19-year-old Shayan Foroohar Zendehdel Arjaghhi and is facing a total of seven charges, including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of deadly conduct with a firearm, and one count of escape of felony custody. He cut off his ankle monitor and has been on the run ever since.