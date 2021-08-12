Poly crypto hacker pleads innocence as loot is returned
In a surprising turn of events, the hacker claiming to be behind the theft of several different cryptocurrencies worth a staggering $600 million has begun returning the loot. The attacker exploited a “vulnerability between contract calls” in the Poly Network, a decentralized cross-chain protocol and network that helps facilitate swapping tokens across multiple blockchains, to make away with $273 million of Ethereum tokens, $253 million in tokens on Binance Smart Chain and $85 million in USDC on the Polygon network.www.techradar.com
