Poly crypto hacker pleads innocence as loot is returned

Cover picture for the article

In a surprising turn of events, the hacker claiming to be behind the theft of several different cryptocurrencies worth a staggering $600 million has begun returning the loot. The attacker exploited a “vulnerability between contract calls” in the Poly Network, a decentralized cross-chain protocol and network that helps facilitate swapping tokens across multiple blockchains, to make away with $273 million of Ethereum tokens, $253 million in tokens on Binance Smart Chain and $85 million in USDC on the Polygon network.

Public Safetydailyhodl.com

Hacker Claims $600 Million in Stolen Crypto Will Be Returned, Poly Network Says Final Key Must Be Turned Over

The hacker involved in one of the biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) exploits in history is copping to the heist and returning the more than half-a-billion-dollar sum. The cross-chain swapping DeFi tool Poly Network, which was recently hacked by a pseudonymous attacker known as Mr. White Hat, announced on Twitter that they are working with the thief to retrieve all funds lost in the recent attack on their network.
Public SafetyApple Insider

Poly Network hacker returns nearly all $610M in stolen assets

One of the largest cryptocurrency thefts in history has turned into one of the oddest, with the perpetrator or perpetrators returning nearly all $610 million in assets to victim Poly Network. Earlier this week, decentralized finance platform Poly Network was hacked and an estimated $610 million in crypto swiped. The...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Hackers behind history’s biggest crypto heist return millions in loot claiming they only did it ‘for fun’

Hackers behind one of the biggest ever cryptocurrency heists have returned more than a third of $613m (£443m) in digital coins they stole.Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter that $260m (£188m) of the stolen funds had been returned but that $353m (£255m) was outstanding.The hackers exploited a vulnerability in the system which allowed them to move assets between different blockchains.Blockchains are ledgers of financial activities on various cryptocurrencies are based, and each type of the virtual currency such as Ethereum and Bitcoin has its own blockchain.A person claiming to have perpetrated the hack said...
MarketsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Hackers Steal $600 Million in Crypto From DeFi Site Poly Network

A decentralized finance (DeFi) company called Poly Network today announced that hackers were able to steal as much as $600 million worth of various cryptocurrencies managed on the Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon blockchains. This could be one of the largest cryptocurrency-related hacks to date, CoinDesk reported, if the...
MarketsSilicon Republic

Poly Network sees $342m of stolen crypto returned

In messages attached to return transactions, the hacker said giving the assets back was ‘always the plan’. The perpetrator of this week’s $600m cryptocurrency theft has returned more than half of the stolen assets to Poly Network. The platform announced on Twitter that it had seen $342m of the funds...
Public SafetyCoinDesk

Poly Network Hacker Starts to Return Drained Funds

The hacker sent millions of dollars back. An address associated with the hacker who drained Poly Network of potentially hundreds of millions of dollars on Tuesday has started to return the funds. The hacker's Polygon address sent $10,000 in USDC to a wallet set up by Poly Network at 8:46...
Public Safetybitcoinist.com

Poly Network Hacker Returns Stolen Funds After Requesting A Multisig Wallet

The Poly Network hacker pledges a payback after the huge fraudulent withdrawal of $600 million of a cross-chain project. The hacking of crypto funds occurred across three chains of the Ploy Network. Notably, this series of fraudulent exploits stand as one of the largest attacks in DeFi sector. However, the hacker pronounced the readiness to pay back the stolen digital assets.
Public SafetyCoinTelegraph

Poly Network hacker returns less than 1% of the $600M theft

These transfers have occurred across the three wallets associated with the Poly Network hacker across the Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon networks. Poly Network confirmed receipt of the returned funds via a tweet issued on Tuesday. Details from Etherscan show $2 million worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and...
Public Safetycryptoslate.com

Poly Network hacker returns over $260 million after DeFi heist

An address linked with the infamous hacker of decentralized finance (DeFi) cross-chain bridging protocol, Poly Network, has returned over $260 million stolen from the network. The return of the funds, scattered across three blockchains, started following threats by Polygon network that it would take serious legal action. Poly Network hacker...
Economybitcoin.com

Poly Network Defi Hacker Returns a Large Fraction of Tokens, Chainalysis Evaluates Hacker's Onchain Movements

On August 11, the blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis published its findings on the recent Poly Network hack which saw the loss of approximately $611 million crypto tokens. The assessment from Chainalysis backed up the claims made by the security company called Slowmist that shows the hacker left a fingerprint on the relatively unknown exchange Hoo.com. As of August 11, at 4:18:39 p.m. (UTC), Poly Network details that the hacker has returned $260 million in assets so far.
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

Poly Network hacker returns $258M, conducts AMA on how it went down

The Poly Network hacker has now returned $258 million to the cross-chain DeFi protocol and conducted a question and answer session detailing how the initial hack went down. In what is being described as the largest DeFi hack to date, the Poly Network suffered a $612 million exploit on Aug. 10 which saw the hacker steal assets from Ethereum, Binance Chain and the Polygon Network.
