While there’s currently a lot of focus on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series S may just wind up being one of the biggest surprises of the new generation. The Xbox Series S is underpowered compared to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, but its $300 price point and its ability to play current-gen games at a lower target resolution and framerate could make it an attractive buy for some gamers. Now, thanks to a new teardown, we’re getting to take a look inside the Xbox Series S.