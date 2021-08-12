Cancel
Driverless Electric Shuttles Are Bussing The Future To The Colorado School Of Mines In Golden

By Paolo Zialcita
Cover picture for the articleIf you’re walking around the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, don’t be alarmed if you notice the campus bus doesn’t have a steering wheel. The school is launching a new driverless shuttle fleet that will drive passengers around campus and downtown Golden. The fully electric vehicles were built by Denver-based EasyMile and mark the largest deployment of autonomous vehicles in the United States, according to the school.

