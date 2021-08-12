Driverless Electric Shuttles Are Bussing The Future To The Colorado School Of Mines In Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado School of Mines unveiled its fleet of mean, green autonomous machines on Tuesday. The Mines Rover is an electric, driverless shuttle service that will operate on the school’s campus this fall. (credit: CBS) State leaders say projects like this are important steps to fighting climate change. (credit: CBS) “Clean energy and electrification isn’t just the future, it’s our present, and it’s going to be essential in a stronger, faster economic recovery, as well as a more sustainable transportation system,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera. (credit: CBS) Colorado hopes to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by getting 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.