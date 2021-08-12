Marking 500-year milestone in ‘one of history’s cataclysmic clashes of civilizations’
Five-hundred years ago, on Friday, August 13, 1521, Cuauhtémoc, the Tlatoani, or emperor, of the Mexicas (Aztecs), tried to escape with his family and friends the fall of Tenochtitlan, their island-capital. Surrounded by Spanish brigantines that blasted the city with cannons, assaulted by Hernán Cortés’ soldiers, and their Tlaxcalan allies for three months, trapped Mexicas fought a desperate battle for survival.www.star-telegram.com
