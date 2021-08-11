Bulls finalize sign-trade deal for DeRozan with San Antonio

Cancel
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick, and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs. DeRozan scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season. The Bulls are looking to make a jump in the Eastern Conference after missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Demar Derozan
Thaddeus Young
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: How Kemba Walker signing impacts the Bulls

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls front office has made it their mission to revitalize the team going into this upcoming season. Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan have not only energized the Bulls’ rabid fanbase but also sent a strong message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that Chicago is no longer interested in rebuilding.
NBA

Bulls Interested in Signing 4-Time NBA All-Star: Report

How would this starting 5 for the Chicago Bulls sound for an opening night lineup?. Some Bulls fans may love or hate this look, but the next question is how would this even work? The two names that should jump out are DeMar DeRozan and TJ McConnell, because neither is currently a member of the Bulls roster.
NBA

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan agrees to three-year, $85 million deal with Bulls

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan is headed to the Chicago Bulls on a huge three-year deal worth $85 million. With his move, the 31-year-old has also now parted ways with the San Antonio Spurs after three seasons under head coach Gregg Popovich. DeRozan will instantly add a ton of firepower to the Bulls offense, which also added Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball as free agency kicked off.
NBA

Lonzo Ball reveals why he left Zion Williamson for Bulls

Lonzo Ball’s decision to join the Chicago Bulls in free agency didn’t come as a surprise. After all, the New Orleans Pelicans didn’t believe he’s worth the price he was asking for. However, the Bulls sure did and signed him to a four-year, $85 million deal. During his introductory press conference on Friday, Ball opened […] The post Lonzo Ball reveals why he left Zion Williamson for Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Did the Bulls make a mistake signing Lonzo Ball in free agency?

Though Lonzo Ball’s signing with the Chicago Bulls was well-received, there are still a number of basketball fanatics who are still at odds if the team made the right choice. As for one, some (especially those who have not paid attention) are still concerned about Ball’s offensive game. Meanwhile, those who are aware of Ball’s development are not sure if Ball is worth $85 million for four years.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 remaining free agents to fill PF need

What looks to be the biggest remaining need for the Chicago Bulls to fill this offseason is at the power forward position. Unless executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley reverse course with fourth-year power forward Lauri Markkanen this summer, there will be a sizable need to fill at the four.
NBA
The Spun

Mavericks, Bulls Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade

We’re right in the middle of the NBA offseason and plenty of big moves are still waiting to be made. For the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls, one notable trade could be in the works. According to Tim Cato of The Athletic, the Bulls are interested in acquiring Mavs forward...
NBA

Chicago Bulls: 3 best potential sign-and-trade deals for Lauri Markkanen

There was a time not too long ago where many Chicago Bulls fans firmly believed Lauri Markkanen was the team’s best hope at returning to the playoffs. After all, he was the primary piece in the haul the Bulls received for sending out Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Turns...
NBA

Report: DeMar DeRozan Agrees to 3-Year, $85M Contract in Bulls Sign-and-Trade

The Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs are reportedly finalizing a sign-and-trade involving DeMar DeRozan. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, DeRozan's deal with the Bulls will be worth $85 million-plus over three years. Charania reported Chicago will receive DeRozan while San Antonio will land Thaddeus...
NBA

Bulls reportedly sign DeMar DeRozan to 3-year, $85 million deal and trade Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu and multiple picks to Spurs

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls continued to revamp their roster Tuesday by making a surprising splash in free agency. They reportedly agreed to sign free-agent wing DeMar DeRozan to a three-year, $85 million contract. To complete the sign-and-trade deal, the Bulls will send Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a 2025 first-round pick and second-round pick in 2022 and 2025 to the San Antonio Spurs, according to multiple reports.

