Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons re-sign Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder. The team announced the deals Wednesday, adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Pistons acquired Joseph after sending guard Delon Wright to Sacramento in March and he averaged 12 points in 19 games for them last season. Joseph has averaged seven points a game over 10 seasons with San Antonio, Indiana, Toronto, the Kings and Detroit. Jackson averaged a career-high 9.8 points over 40 games with the Pistons. McGruder averaged 5.7 points in 16 games last season in Detroit.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Pistons#Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pistons Sign Second-Round Pick Isaiah Livers

The Pistons have officially signed former Michigan forward Isaiah Livers, according to NBA.com’s transactions log. While terms of the deal aren’t yet known, Detroit had been operating under the cap, giving the team the ability to offer Livers a three- or four-year deal that starts above the rookie minimum. The...
NBADetroit News

Pistons, guard Frank Jackson agree to two-year contract

Las Vegas — The Pistons aren’t making big splashes in free agency, but they hope they’re making impactful ones, as they shape their roster throughout the summer. They brought back another familiar face, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal with guard Frank Jackson, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Pistons re-sign Saben Lee to three-year deal

After a promising rookie season, Saben Lee will sign a three-year contract to stay with the Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 22-year-old guard was part of a strong rookie class that Detroit put together last season. Selected with the 38th pick, he was acquired from the Jazz in a draft-night trade. He earned a spot in the Pistons’ rotation and averaged 5.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 48 games.
NBARealGM

Pistons Sign Jamorko Pickett

The Detroit Pistons have signed rookie Jamorko Pickett to a training camp contract. Pickett signed a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract. This deal should eventually result in Pickett joining the Pistons G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Pickett averaged 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in 2020-21 as a senior at Georgetown....
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Why I Like the Cory Joseph Signing

Looking through pistons twitter on the first day of free agency was chaos...pure, beautiful chaos. Was DeMar DeRozan coming to Detroit? Nerlens Noel? Well, almost...kinda. The Pistons instead landed the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles, and Cory Joseph. Troy Weaver sure does love himself some Canadian hoopers. The Lyles signing confused me to be honest. He is a great shooting addition to the team, but it's going to take away much needed playing time and development from younger players like Sekou Doumbouya, Isaiah Livers, and Luka Garza. Olynyk, in my opinion, is a great signing in terms of the fit but the money and length seems a bit too much (I have a feeling Troy will send him somewhere else like he did Plumlee). My dark horse favorite signing, however, was Cory Joseph for a 2 year $10 million deal.
NBACBS Sports

Rodney McGruder: Let go by Detroit

McGruder was waived by the Pistons on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old wing will be let go by the rebuilding Pistons, who would have had to pay his $5 million-plus salary if he was on the roster after Aug. 15. He's struggled to find traction lately, averaging just 14.8 minutes per game across the past two seasons between the Clippers and Pistons. Wherever he lands, he's doubtful to be relevant in fantasy.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Grading the Trey Lyles signing

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly signed forward Trey Lyles to a two-year, $5 million contract, per Yahoo Sports. Lyles had previously spent two years each in San Antonio, Utah, and Denver. I used to think Lyles would be the perfect fit in the Pistons’ rotation but, with the addition of...
NBAwhtc.com

Jackson signs new deal to stay with Pistons

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Guard Frank Jackson is returning to the Detroit Pistons. The Detroit Free Press reports Jackson has agreed to a two-year contract. He joined the Pistons on a two-way deal last December.
NBAHoopsHype

Rodney McGruder Free Agency

Paul Garcia: After waiving Rodney McGruder, the Detroit Pistons have re-signed him. James Edwards III: The Detroit Pistons have waived Rodney McGruder, per sources. James Edwards III: It’s very likely that Dedmon and McGruder are waived and stretched by the #Pistons, per sources. I believe @Vincent Goodwill was first on Dedmon.
NBAHoopsHype

Cory Joseph Free Agency

Chris Haynes: Source: Cory Joseph has a player option. Rod Beard: The #Pistons waived Cory Joseph, but that was mainly to get off the additional $10.2M in his guarantee. I guess there is a world where he comes back for a smaller number, which would be a win because they need at least a couple of vets.
NBAKCRG.com

Report: Garza signs two-way deal with Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (KCRG) - Luka Garza took the next step toward appearing on the court as a Detroit Piston, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Garza signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on Monday. This type of contract means Garza could appear for both the Pistons and their developmental G-League team, the Motor City Cruise. Typically, a player spends most of the season on the developmental roster.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 roster battles to watch this offseason

The Detroit Pistons finished Summer League on a high note and are now ready for the offseason grind. The roster is more or less set, though we still don’t know the fate of restricted free agent Hamidou Diallo, who could still re-sign with the Pistons. There are a few roster...
NBAkscj.com

GARZA SIGNS WITH NBA’S PISTONS

Former Iowa Hawkeye star Luka Garza will be playing professional basketball for the Detroit Pistons organization. The John Wooden Player of the Year signed a two-way contract with the N-B-A team Monday. Garza scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Pistons’ 79-78 win over the Orlando Magic last...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy