Pistons re-sign Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder

Looking through pistons twitter on the first day of free agency was chaos...pure, beautiful chaos. Was DeMar DeRozan coming to Detroit? Nerlens Noel? Well, almost...kinda. The Pistons instead landed the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles, and Cory Joseph. Troy Weaver sure does love himself some Canadian hoopers. The Lyles signing confused me to be honest. He is a great shooting addition to the team, but it's going to take away much needed playing time and development from younger players like Sekou Doumbouya, Isaiah Livers, and Luka Garza. Olynyk, in my opinion, is a great signing in terms of the fit but the money and length seems a bit too much (I have a feeling Troy will send him somewhere else like he did Plumlee). My dark horse favorite signing, however, was Cory Joseph for a 2 year $10 million deal.