Braves catcher Travis D'Arnaud returns from injured list

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have returned catcher Travis d’Arnaud from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the injured list. D’Arnaud was in the lineup batting seventh against Cincinnati. He missed 86 games with a left thumb sprain and was placed on the injured list May 2. Braves catchers have combined to hit .180 with a .537 OPS this season, both of which rank last in the major leagues. Atlanta catchers hit .299 with a .862 OPS last season, thanks largely to d’Arnaud winning a Silver Slugger award with a career-best .321 batting average and leading all catchers in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and RBIs.

