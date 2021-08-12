Angels' Ohtani hits 38th HR, but Jays hit 4 in 10-2 win

After a doubleheader yesterday with victories split evenly between the two teams, the Angels took the field today with high hopes that Dylan Bundy would show a replay of that controlled defense which earned him a victory against the Texas Rangers in his last start. However, the Halos bullpen floundered as the dugout struggled to find its rhythm at the plate. Despite the star-studded lineup with Shohei Ohtani leading off and Jared Walsh returning from the IL, our Halos left the field with a 10-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and the team is now 8.5 games back from the second AL Wild Card spot with a .