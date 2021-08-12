Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Ohtani hits 38th HR, but Jays hit 4 in 10-2 win

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 38th home run this season, but the Toronto Blue Jays hit it out of the park four times, including two from George Springer and a grand slam by Teoscar Hernandez, to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 10-2. Lourdes Gurriel also homered for Toronto, which has won 12 of its last 14 games and is second in the majors with 172 home runs. Rookie Alek Manoah struck out 11 and won for the fourth time in his last five starts.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
George Springer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels rumors: Halos could be in on one of the best starters in baseball

The LA Angels‘ starting rotation has been disappointing this year. It’s not completely their fault, as Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway let them down by getting suspended and fired for sexual harassment. Because of the starters’ performance this year, the Halos were interested in trading for Max Scherzer at the...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels designate outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment

The Angels have designated Adam Eaton for assignment, per a team announcement. His roster spot will go to righty James Hoyt, who has been recalled. This will be Eaton’s second time being designated for assignment this season, after being let go by the White Sox in July. The club and the outfielder had reunited in the offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $8M contract. Unfortunately, the lefty wasn’t able to produce enough to hold onto a roster spot with the Pale Hose, hitting .201/.298/.344 over 219 plate appearances, a wRC+ of 82.
MLBKVOE

Blue Jays complete sweep of Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays completed a 3 game sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 5-1 win Sunday. Edward Olivares hit a solo home run in the top of the 9th for the Royals only run. The Royals pulled starter Brad Keller after 3 innings with lower back tightness....
MLBchatsports.com

Ohtani records #38; Angels defense buckles against the Blue Jays in a 10-2 loss

After a doubleheader yesterday with victories split evenly between the two teams, the Angels took the field today with high hopes that Dylan Bundy would show a replay of that controlled defense which earned him a victory against the Texas Rangers in his last start. However, the Halos bullpen floundered as the dugout struggled to find its rhythm at the plate. Despite the star-studded lineup with Shohei Ohtani leading off and Jared Walsh returning from the IL, our Halos left the field with a 10-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and the team is now 8.5 games back from the second AL Wild Card spot with a .
MLBMLB

Ohtani ends HR drought with 38th of season

ANAHEIM -- For the rate at which two-way star Shohei Ohtani had been belting homers this season, a 14-game drought felt like a long time before he went deep again on Wednesday night. Ohtani launched his MLB-leading 38th homer of the season, a two-run blast in the third inning, in...
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Hammer Angels 10-2

The Toronto Blue Jays smacked the Los Angeles Angles 10-2 last night in L.A. Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 38th home run this season, but Toronto hit it out of the park four times, including two from George Springer and a grand slam by Teoscar Hernández. The Blue Jays...
MLBNew York Post

Shohei Ohtani wins third straight start in Angels’ win over Blue Jays

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani grinned and laughed after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bounced a single to left field in the Toronto slugger’s first career plate appearance against the Angels’ two-way superstar. When he struck out Guerrero with a wicked slider two innings later, Ohtani smiled and chuckled at that one,...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Angels 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Angel Stadium of Anaheim will host game three between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 4:07 PM EDT. The Astros are coming into this match with four straight wins. The team wiped out the Rockies in its previous series and Houston is looking to sweep the Angels in this one. The Astros have won two meetings so far against Los Angeles. Houston improved its record to 70-46 following an 8-2 victory over the Angels last Saturday. The Astros are leading the American League West standings.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Luis Torrens (5 RBIs) powers Mariners past Blue Jays

Luis Torrens doubled, homered and drove in five runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 9-3 Saturday night. Ty France and Jarred Kelenic also went deep for the Mariners, who won their fourth consecutive game. Right-hander Keynan Middleton (1-2) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays one step ahead to help cover George Springer’s absence?

While you can’t just replace a player like George Springer, fortunately the Blue Jays brought in some depth on Sunday that could help cover his absence. On Saturday the Blue Jays acquired Mallex Smith to provide some depth for their outfield. The 28 year old came over from the Reds in a deal that happened before Springer’s injury had taken place, but the timing could be helpful. Smith is a five-year MLB veteran and last played in the big leagues for the Mariners in 2020, and had spent time in Atlanta and Tampa Bay as well.
MLBnumberfire.com

Breyvic Valera starting Sunday for Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will start Breyvic Valera at second base for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Valera will bat eighth and play second base, while Marcus Semien moves to shortstop, Bo Bichette switches to designated hitter, Teoscar Hernandez moves to right field, Randal Grichuk slides to centerfield, and George Springer sits.
MLBallfans.co

Blue Jays use 4 homers to avoid sweep, top Mariners 8-3

SEATTLE – (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk both homered in the second inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays used four long balls to avoid a sweep with an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Hernández and Grichuk each hit their 20th homers of the season as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy