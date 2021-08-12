Cancel
MLB

Tigers star Cabrera hits 499th homer, connects vs Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has hit his 499th career home run. He connected in the fifth inning at Baltimore against Matt Harvey. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and Cabrera gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. He also had two singles earlier in the game. The Detroit slugger has 12 home runs on the season. He hadn’t gone deep since Aug. 3.

MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Miguel Cabrera hits 9th inning 2-run home run off Mariano Rivera [VIDEO]

He was less than a year removed from his historic Triple Crown season in 2012 when he made some addition history against a future Hall of Fame pitcher. Let’s take a look back on this day in 2013 when Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the first batter to hit home runs against the legendary Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees in consecutive at-bats:
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Tigers announce roster move after loss to Indians

The Detroit Tigers announced the following roster move following today’s disappointing setback at the hands of the division rival Cleveland Indians. They’ve optioned shortstop Zack Short to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens in anticipation of Niko Goodrum being activated prior to Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles:. Following today’s...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Detroit Tigers who could be traded by Friday

This coming Friday, the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline will come and go and we will know if the Detroit Tigers decided to make a move or not. According to Tigers GM Al Avila, the team is no longer in a “rebuild” and instead, they are now “building.” Avila has said that the Tigers are only going to sell a player at the trade deadline if he feels like it helps the team now and in the future.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

The biggest steal in Detroit Tigers history almost never happened

Everyone remembers in December 2007 when the Detroit Tigers pulled off the biggest theft in team history and acquired Miguel Cabrera and Dontrelle Willis from the Marlins for Andrew Miller, Cameron Maybin, Mike Rabelo, Burke Badenhop, Eulogia De La Cruz, and Dallas Trahern. The Marlins were afraid of losing and unwilling to pay Willis and Cabrera going into their arbitration years, so they dumped them to the Tigers for some top prospects. As we know Cabrera is one of, if not the best, hitters in the game right now and Willis failed to get back is Cy Young caliber stuff. Even with Willis not returning to form this was a one-sided trade from the start.
MLBESPN

Cabrera sits, but Tigers beat Orioles 6-4 to complete sweep

BALTIMORE -- — Renato Núñez homered in his return to Baltimore and the Detroit Tigers beat the Orioles 6-4 on Thursday as Miguel Cabrera sat out while one homer shy of 500. Cabrera can now go for that milestone at home after the Tigers finished their road trip with a...
MLBWTOP

McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0

DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0 Sunday. “It was a pretty good fastball, but I didn’t get it past him,”...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians keep Miguel Cabrera in the yard, but lose to Tigers, 6-4

DETROIT -- The Indians once again kept Miguel Cabrera within the confines of Comerica Park much to the disappointment of a boisterous Saturday night crowd in the Motor City. What they didn’t do was win a game. Bryan Shaw, the fifth link in a bullpen game that started with Sam Hentges, allowed two runs and three hits in the eighth inning as the Tigers beat the Indians, 6-4.

