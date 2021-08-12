Tigers star Cabrera hits 499th homer, connects vs Orioles

Everyone remembers in December 2007 when the Detroit Tigers pulled off the biggest theft in team history and acquired Miguel Cabrera and Dontrelle Willis from the Marlins for Andrew Miller, Cameron Maybin, Mike Rabelo, Burke Badenhop, Eulogia De La Cruz, and Dallas Trahern. The Marlins were afraid of losing and unwilling to pay Willis and Cabrera going into their arbitration years, so they dumped them to the Tigers for some top prospects. As we know Cabrera is one of, if not the best, hitters in the game right now and Willis failed to get back is Cy Young caliber stuff. Even with Willis not returning to form this was a one-sided trade from the start.