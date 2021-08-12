Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA 'Noles: Wednesday's Summer League Results

By Chris Nee
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at NBA Summer League action for former Florida State standouts from Las Vegas, Nev. on Wednesday:. For the Nets, RaiQuan Gray did not play (coach's decision). For the Cavaliers, Mfiondu Kabengele started at center. He played 25:25, scoring four points. He was 1-for-6 (16.7%) from the floor, including 0-for-3 (0%) from deep. He was 2-for-2 (100%) at the line. He had seven rebounds and two assists. He committed three turnovers.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Forrest
Person
Scottie Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Noles#Nba Summer League#Florida State#Brooklyn Nets 97#Cleveland Cavaliers 94#Orlando Magic 84 For#Cavaliers#Golden State Warriors 90#The Utah Jazz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors Announce 2021 NBA Summer League Roster

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday their 15-man roster for NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas. Current Raptors Malachi Flynn, Freddie Gillespie and Yuta Watanabe, along with 2021 draft picks Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton and David Johnson headline this year’s squad. Raptors 905 head coach Patrick Mutombo will serve as the team’s head coach for the tournament.
NBABullets Forever

NBA Free Agency 2021: Issac Bonga signs with the Raptors

The Washington Wizards have made some significant moves in the past week, most notably bringing in Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets. His arrival also means that Washington has to say goodbye to two point guard options on last season’s roster. Ish Smith has already signed with the Charlotte Hornets.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: Goran Dragic’s beef shouldn’t be with the team

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Goran Dragic has only been a member of the Toronto Raptors for a few weeks, and it sounds like he is already frustrated at the fact that he has to play for a Canadian team that is in flux at the moment. Dragic was translated as saying that he has” higher ambitions” than playing in Toronto.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Moses Brown: Mavs' Key To Goran Dragic Trade?

DALLAS - There has been a lot of smoke surrounding the Dallas Mavericks' trade pursuit of Goran Dragic since he landed with the Toronto Raptors in part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. The options at the Mavericks' disposal are currently limited. Dwight Powell is not the type of trade asset...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets: Expectations for NBA Summer League

There is hardly any time to catch your breath as the NBA Off-season is moving very quickly. The league has ushered in a new draft class and has gotten through a week of free agency in just the past couple of weeks. Now it’s time for the Charlotte Hornets and the rest of the NBA to gear up for the NBA Summer League.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

What happened at Stephen Curry’s NBA Summer League with Warriors

NBA Summer League is where rookies get a chance to prove they deserve the opportunity they have been given. Lottery picks are placed under the spotlight, and the lower or undrafted rookies use the chance to try to steal their shine and earn roster spots. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry participated in the NBA’s Summer League just like most players. The shooting GOAT has told stories about his experience at Summer League, and of course, there are good ones.
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Pascal Siakam News

There’s been a lot of speculation about Pascal Siakam’s future in Toronto over the past year or so. Siakam, an NBA All-Star in 2020, has been the subject of several trade rumors over the past season. However, his future in Toronto is reportedly clear. According to reports, the Raptors have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy