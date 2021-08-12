Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, CT

'A place where people are kind': Stratford's St. James welcomes new principal

By Ethan Fry
Connecticut Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRATFORD — The term “Catholic school” doesn’t usually conjure up an amusement park ride in the popular imagination. Welcome to education in a time of pandemic. “We most likely will be riding a roller coaster as new variants of the COVID-19 virus come and go,” Diocese of Bridgeport Superintendent Steven Cheeseman wrote in a letter to parents of parochial school students last week. “We must carefully monitor these trends and respond appropriately to the resulting ebb and flow created by these variant cycles.”

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stratford, CT
Government
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Education
State
Kentucky State
City
Newtown, CT
Stratford, CT
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Schools#An Education#Catholic School#Twitter#Quaker School#Sacred Heart University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden faces lasting blemish from Afghanistan exit

President Biden is facing criticism over his administration’s withdrawal from the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan that could leave a lasting blemish on his presidency. Biden, who ran for president in part on his foreign policy experience, looked like he was caught flat-footed as he and other U.S. officials acknowledged on Monday that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban much more quickly than they anticipated.
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, a Covid-19 vaccination critic, is hospitalized and on a ventilator

CNN — Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke has been hospitalized with Covid-19 and placed on a ventilator, according to a tweet over the weekend from his official account. In an tweet on August 10, Burke, a Covid-19 vaccination critic, announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, and said, “Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy