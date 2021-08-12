Horse pull to provide plenty of grandstand excitement at Manistee County Fair
Moving 27.5 feet doesn't sound like a great distance to cover unless you are attempting to pull several thousand pounds of weight in the process. That is the challenge teamsters and their Belgian Draft Horses will be facing starting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the heritage horse pull competition at the Manistee County Fair. This popular annual event is once again sponsored by the Heritage Draft Horse Organization.www.manisteenews.com
