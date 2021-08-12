Cancel
Strus has 32 points, hits 3 in sudden death to lift Heat

 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Strus scored 32 points, hitting the winning 3-pointer in sudden-death double overtime to give the Miami Heat a 97-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the NBA Summer League. Summer league rules dictate the first basket wins in double overtime. Strus grabbed the opening tip in double OT, took a few dribbles to set up the defender and then rose up in the air to bury the jumper from the top of the key. Strus walked away confidently after the shot hit the net and teammates ran on to the floor to celebrate with him. The small forward was 7 of 17 from 3-point range and had nine rebounds.

