After trampling incident, East Hempfield officials are right to press Spooky Nook for safety procedure review [editorial]

As LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Julie Taylor reported online earlier this week, East Hempfield Township officials are looking to work with Spooky Nook Sports to prevent occurrences like the one on Aug. 1, when a sudden exodus from the facility, possibly sparked by an altercation, led to a dozen people being injured in a trampling incident. “Supervisors do not believe the township is directly liable for incidents that occur at the complex but do think that issuing recommendations may give the township an added layer of protection if any future incidents result in lawsuits,” Taylor reported.