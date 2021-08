As college football enters the final two-week homestretch before the regular season kicks off, things look a little different than they did a year ago at this time. When last year's Associated Press Top 25 poll dropped on August 24, the Pac-12 and Big Ten had they would be postponing their football seasons until the end of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the recency of the leagues' decisions at that point, all conferences were included in the ranking before Pac-12 and Big Ten schools were dropped the following week.