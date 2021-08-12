Student or not, Dell's Back to School sale has actual gaming PCs with actual GPUs

The latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB is currently available for $899 delivered from Amazon. Normally selling for $999, you may save up to $100 in order to set a new all-time low. With back-to-school season upon us, now is the ideal moment to secure Apple’s latest MacBook Air and finally see what all the excitement is about with its new M1 chip. The system is built on a 13-inch Retina display, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. You’ll still get the lightweight form factor that many of us have come to know and appreciate, but it’ll be even more streamlined due to the lack of an integrated fan. To round off the bundle, there are two Thunderbolt connectors and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.