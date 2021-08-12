Student or not, Dell's Back to School sale has actual gaming PCs with actual GPUs
First, my apologies to anyone who doesn't want to be reminded about having to go back to school just yet, but Dell has listed another bunch of PC discounts in its Back to School sales push. So, if you're after a shiny new laptop to take into lectures, or a desktop PC for those 3am just-hours-before-submission-deadline essay sessions, then Dell's offering a little extra cash off its systems.www.pcgamer.com
