Analysis: Fiddling while the pandemic rages

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, just click on the play button below. State government wouldn’t be working this way during a hurricane. You wouldn’t be watching the speaker of the...

Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Analysis: Texas government grinds to a stop - of the governor's choosing

What you think about Texas government right now depends on what you want out of it. Local or state control of public health restrictions in a pandemic? Should government officials in Austin or local school officials decide whether to hold classes online or in person or both, and whether in-person students should wear masks? Should political minorities be able to block legislation by leaving the state, or should they be forced to work to keep their jobs? Should restaurants risk their state liquor licenses if they require customers to show proof of vaccination to get in?
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Readers react to Texas school districts defying Gov. Abbott's ban on mask mandates

School districts in Texas — including in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio/Bexar County — announced they will require students to wear masks despite Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning schools and local governments from issuing such requirements. Here are some readers' responses:. Congressman Roy, we care about...
Texas StatePosted by
The Week

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is literally fiddling while COVID-19 cases burn through overwhelmed hospitals

COVID-19's Delta variant has sent Texas hospitals back to crisis levels not seen since the bad old days of late February, before vaccines were widely available. The state is averaging about 12,400 new cases a day. More than 10,000 Texans, mostly unvaccinated, have been hospitalized for COVID-19 this week — a 400 percent increase in the last month — and ICUs in at least 53 hospitals are full.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas Governor More Concerned With Stopping Mask Mandates Than Stopping the Virus

Officials in one Texas city are literally sounding the alarm over rising Covid-19 cases in the state, as the seven-day average number of confirmed cases has steadily risen since late July and surpassed 10,000 over the weekend, according to the Department of State Health Services. But Republican Governor Greg Abbott continues to thwart local governments that want to make masks mandatory, caring more about stopping mask mandates than the virus.
Texas StatePosted by
Ash Jurberg

No More Liquor? Texas Governor Abbott Threatens To Pull Liquor Licences

As COVID-19 continues to ravage Texas and cases escalate, some businesses are looking to protect their customers by requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Unfortunately for them, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter. Now was as the COVID crisis escalates, Governor Abbott says he will pull the liquor license of any restaurant with vaccine requirements.
Public HealthDallas News

Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates will stand and here’s why

Maybe famous American observer and author of Democracy in America Alexis de Tocqueville said it best when he said, “There are many men of principle in both parties in America, but there is no party of principle.”. As county officials buck the governor’s order banning mask mandates, Texas is embarking...
Texas Statetexomashomepage.com

U.S. Department of Education to Gov. Abbott: We support districts requiring masks in Texas schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ongoing unrest over masking in schools in Texas has again snagged national attention. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner, explaining that the continued ban on face masks for students and staff in public schools may prevent districts from protecting their communities.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee calls for emergency federal action on COVID-19

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat representing the 18th Congressional District of Texas, called on the federal government -- citing the Presidential Emergency Declaration on COVID-19 -- to intervene immediately with resources to help combat COVID-19 in Texas. “We are at the top level of a hurricane five,”...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

