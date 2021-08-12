Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Joey Baker, Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach are ready to send Coach K out on a high note

By Adam Rowe
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Krzyzewski will coach his final season this year, announcing this summer that he will retire in April and pass on the torch to Associate Head Coach Jon Scheyer. On the opening day of the "K Academy", the program's annual fantasy basketball camp that welcomes over two dozen former players back to campus and allows Duke fans an opportunity to spend a week as a Blue Devils' basketball player, Krzyzewski and a handful of players met with the media to discuss the transition and how the last offseason with Coach K in charge in over four decades is progressing.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
229K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendell Moore
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Jeremy Roach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StateKU Sports

Class of 2022 Texas prep O-lineman Joey Baker commits to KU football

While preseason camp and the fast approaching season currently have the full attention of the Kansas football staff, head coach Lance Leipold and his assistants received a brief and pleasant distraction Friday on the recruiting front. Joey Baker, a Class of 2022 offensive lineman from Southlake Carroll High (Texas), announced...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Reggie Bullock headed south on new three-year deal

Former UNC basketball sharpshooter Reggie Bullock is headed to the Dallas Mavericks on a new three-year deal. Veteran small forward Reggie Bullock is headed to the Dallas Mavericks on a new three-year deal worth $30.5 million, as first reported by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Marc Stein. The Mavericks also locked...
Murray, KYWest Memphis Evening Times

Blue Devils basketball coach lands college job

Murray State men’s basketball adds Marcus Brown to staff, promotes Ronrico White. www.GoRacers.com MURRAY, Kentucky — Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon announces two significant changes to his staff as MSU legend Marcus Brown returns to the program as the assistant to the head coach, while Ronrico White has been promoted to assistant coach.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Wizards Notes: Dinwiddie, Beal, Coaching Staff

Spencer Dinwiddie is excited for his future with the Wizards and for how he expects to fit with star backcourt mate Bradley Beal, writes Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. According to Hughes, Dinwiddie isn’t phased by the uncertainty surrounding Beal’s long-term status with the Wizards. “I spoke to him...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Top 5 returning point guards in college basketball

There are many college guards who are capable of playing at the next level. This year a handful of guards entered their name into the draft but ultimately chose to stay in college basketball. Here are the top five point guards returning to college basketball. Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama. Jahvon “Jelly...
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

V Foundation, Coach K Have A Solid Fundraiser

As a lot of you will know, Mike Krzyzewski was good friends with the late Jim Valvano before after his cancer diagnosis, they were more like brothers. V came to Duke for his treatment and Coach K spent a lot of time with him in the hospital. He was also a pallbearer at his funeral.
Lotterydukebasketballreport.com

A Look At Duke’s New Players

Duke has another strong recruiting class and here’s a breakdown of what we’re going to see this fall from this exciting group from BreakingBrackets.com. These are the incoming freshmen some of the comments about them:. Paolo Banchero: potential top-5 draft pick in 2022... a three-level scorer who can create off...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Looking at Sharife Cooper as the Hawks’ second round pick

Atlanta Hawks Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks got a draft steal in the second round Thursday night as they drafted point guard Sharife Cooper with the 48th pick. Surprisingly, Cooper went nearly late in the draft as some insiders projected him to be higher. But the Hawks will not be complaining about the situation. Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was able to draft a point guard who has a very high IQ and the ability to develop as time passes.
BasketballPosted by
BlueDevilCountry

Coach K on His Final Offseason as Coach

This summer has been a different experience for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. As he prepares for his final season on the bench, Krzyzewski has not had the routine of the recruiting circuit that has filled much of his offseason time in each of the previous 40-plus years. “I was ready...
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks sign Sharife Cooper to Two-Way contract

The Atlanta Hawks had one of the better 2021 NBA Drafts pretty much no matter who you ask. They were able to snatch former potential top-five pick Jalen Johnson out of Duke at No. 20 overall, then, at No. 48, they grabbed Sharife Cooper, an Atlanta high school basketball legend out of McEachern High School via Auburn, who was top-20 on several reputable boards throughout the draft process.
College SportsDaily Tar Heel

Analysis: UNC men's basketball enters 2021 with new look, still a staple for students

North Carolina men's basketball — a quintessential part of the student experience at UNC — will have a fresh face this season. This season will be the first time since 2003 that Hall of Famer Roy Williams will not be on the sidelines, as head coach Hubert Davis ushers in a new era of UNC hoops. Many know Davis for his days playing in college and the NBA, as well as serving as an assistant coach with the Tar Heels for nine seasons.
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Kansas men’s basketball interim assistant coach Jeremy Case named permanent coach

Kansas men’s basketball interim assistant coach, Jeremy Case, has been named to the position permanently. “Jeremy came back to KU before the 2016-17 season and I’ve had a chance, along with our entire staff, to watch him up close and watch his growth not only as a person but also as a coach,” Self told Kansas Athletics. “I’m very excited about his abilities to not only coach on the floor, but also to be a tremendous recruiter. He has done a terrific job since we put him into the interim position back in April and I anticipate him being a star within our profession."
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: The NBA world reacts to Sharife Cooper’s Summer League

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks have had a really good offseason. Aside from retaining their own guys in Trae Young and John Collins with long-term deals, drafting the next wave of key contributors has been key in that. To that end, the Hawks have knocked it out of the park at the very least. But many have taken it a step further.
Basketballdukebasketballreport.com

Coach K Speaks At The K Academy

Coach Mike Krzyzewski met virtually with the press before the start of his annual K Academy, and the DBR Podcast was there to capture it all on Episode 334! Coach K jumped on to discuss his summer and some of the ups and downs of his final summer as Duke’s head coach. We discuss some of his best and most intriguing answers from the media, from how he’s been able to bond with his team to personal loss his family experienced over the summer. More importantly, you can tell that K is ready to take on his final season and has been investing most of his time into this team.
Napa, CAdukebasketballreport.com

A Coach K Interview From The Napa Weekend

We talked some the other day about how Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has worked with the V Foundation for decades now and the annual Napa valley fundraiser he does. While he was out there he did an interview with the Napa Valley Register’s G.S. Whitt. He hasn’t really done that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy