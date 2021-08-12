Joey Baker, Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach are ready to send Coach K out on a high note
Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season this year, announcing this summer that he will retire in April and pass on the torch to Associate Head Coach Jon Scheyer. On the opening day of the "K Academy", the program's annual fantasy basketball camp that welcomes over two dozen former players back to campus and allows Duke fans an opportunity to spend a week as a Blue Devils' basketball player, Krzyzewski and a handful of players met with the media to discuss the transition and how the last offseason with Coach K in charge in over four decades is progressing.247sports.com
