Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea Fans Want Trevoh Chalobah to Stay Over Signing Jules Kounde

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea fans would prefer Trevoh Chalobah to stay at the club rather than sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but academy graduate Chalobah has impressed in his position during pre-season.

Chalobah has been in fine form as Thomas Tuchel praised the defender following Chelsea's Super Cup victory.

Tuchel said "Yes, he played well vs Bournemouth, Arsenal and Tottenham. We wanted guys on the field who could play 90 mins. He was one of the first in training, physically strong and deserved to play."

The German had previously admitted to being aware of Chalobah during his time in France and wanting to give the youngster the chance to impress, a chance that he has grabbed.

Tuchel revealed that Chalobah's future will be decided in the next days as it was reported that the Blues would let him leave on loan.

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to have their say, voting in the Absolute Chelsea poll.

When asked "Choose one to be at Chelsea next season, Blues", the Chelsea fans voted in favour of Chalobah over Kounde.

55% of the vote, which has over 10,000 responses, was in favour of the Cobham graduate whilst 45% of people would rather have Kounde in the squad next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCtWm_0bPP8JtQ00

Several users responded in the replies too as TheProfessorM10 was full of praise for the youngster, saying: "Honestly, it wasn’t just tonight, he has steadily improved in form and confidence since the start of pre season. He deserves to stay and fight for minutes. If you can play as well as he did against Europa League winners he can start in my defense in any PL match."

UwemKing1 agreed with the sentiment as he wrote "... they should keep Chalobah, man proved himself last night. He is an asset."

It remains to be seen as to whether Chalobah will stay in the squad this season or prepare for another loan move to gain experience but what is clear is that there is a long-term pathway for the defender as Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
223
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#French#Stamford Bridge#Arsenal#Tottenham#German#Cobham#Europa League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea 'offer Kenedy to Sevilla as new makeweight in attempt to sign £68m-rated centre back Jules Kounde'... after Kurt Zouma threatened to REFUSE involvement in swap deal with Frenchman set on West Ham move

Chelsea have reportedly offered Brazilian winger Kenedy to Sevilla as they look to seal a deal for centre back Jules Kounde in a player-plus-cash move. The Blues have made the 22-year-old French defender Kounde their number one defensive target yet are currently not keen on paying his £68million release clause.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Tuchel admits Chalobah faces huge competition to stay at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits the competition for places will be a challenge for someone like Trevoh Chalobah to navigate. Chalobah was impressive for the Blues during a 2-2 preseason draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. With Chelsea closing in on the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, per...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Chelsea offer Kenedy to Sevilla in deal for Jules Kounde

Chelsea are working hard to secure a deal for Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The Spanish giants are open to selling the young French centre-back, but only for a mega fee. The Blues want to lower the cash portion of the transfer, which is why they first offered defender Kurt Zouma, but he rejected the move.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tuchel praises Trevoh Chalobah, laments Tino Anjorin’s bad luck

The staggered nature of Chelsea’s preseason, with different sets of players returning from summer holidays at different times, has opened up opportunities for certain players in certain positions, be they players on the fringes of the first-team or returning veterans of the Loan Army, or even a few youngsters. Trevoh...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Chelsea transfer news: Blues take step closer to Jules Kounde deal

Chelsea are edging closer to completing a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to reports. The Blues have identified the Frenchman as their leading target as they seek to bolster their defence ahead of the new Premier League season. And with a deal for Romelu Lukaku nearing completion,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf backs the Blues' move for Jules Kounde hailing the Sevilla defender as a 'warrior' who has 'everything'

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has described Blues target Jules Kounde as a 'warrior' who 'has everything'. The 22-year-old Sevilla centre-back has emerged as one of the continents best young defenders, since breaking into the La Liga side's first team in 2019. According to Goal.com Chelsea have opened talks with...
UEFASB Nation

Valencia ‘emerge as the frontrunners’ for Trevoh Chalobah loan — report

Trevoh Chalobah has had a very good preseason for Chelsea, taking advantage of many of our first-team defenders being absent at the start (still on post-Euros holidays) to impress Thomas Tuchel with his performances. Unfortunately, it would appear that there is still no room for him in the first-team squad,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Sevilla chief Monchi waiting on call from Chelsea over Kounde

Sevilla director of football Monchi is still waiting to hear from Chelsea regarding center back Jules Kounde. The highly-rated Frenchman has been linked to both Tottenham and Chelsea this summer. Spurs failed with their move, while Chelsea have been unable to agree a fee with Sevilla. According to Marca, Sevilla...

Comments / 0

Community Policy