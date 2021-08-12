Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Report: Hakim Ziyech to Stay at Chelsea Amid AC Milan Links

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

AC Milan are set to miss out on Chelsea and Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech this summer as the player is set to stay at Chelsea, according to reports in Italy,

The midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Milan after several impressive pre-season performances.

As per Calcio Mercato, Ziyech's impressive performances have brought him 'even closer' to staying at Chelsea ahead of the new season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZnRa_0bPP8I0h00
EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

The 27-year-old scored the Blues' only goal in the UEFA Super Cup Final, putting his side ahead in the first half.

Unfortunately, Ziyech was forced off with a shoulder injury later in the half and did not finish the match.

The midfielder has looked impressive for Thomas Tuchel's side in pre-season, scoring five goals in four games leading up to the Super Cup Final.

Chelsea were in control with Ziyech on the pitch as the Moroccan created several chances and once he was substituted, the Blues looked less than impressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhDUI_0bPP8I0h00

It was previously reported that AC Milan were interested in signing Ziyech but Chelsea would have to change their stance and allow the player to leave on loan with an option to buy in order for the Italians to seal the deal for their man.

It appears that Chelsea are no longer willing to see Ziyech leave after he has shown glimses of real quality in pre-season and it looks like Ziyech will be part of Tuchel's Chelsea squad going into the new season as the west London side look to challenge for the Premier League title.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
223
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Uefa Super Cup#Ac Milan#Moroccan#Italians#Tuchel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

WATCH: Hakim Ziyech grabs a brace against Spurs at the Bridge!

Chelsea has a new king of preseason as Hakim Ziyech adds a second to the tally after an ice cold finish. Marcos Alonso initially did well to get the ball to Christian Pulisic in the box and the latter’s reverse pass then again finds Ziyech, who masterfully slots it into the bottom corner. 2-0!
UEFAYardbarker

Hakim Ziyech on What it's Like to Play With N'Golo Kante

Hakim Ziyech has discussed what it is like to play with N'Golo Kante following Chelsea's 2-2 draw with London rivals Tottenham in the Blues' final match of pre-season. Ziyech bagged a brace as Chelsea threw away a two goal lead in the Mind Series match. Speaking to Chelsea TV, Ziyech...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Kante covers 'all the problems Chelsea have' - Ziyech

The 28-year-old explains the importance of having the French midfielder in the side ahead of the new season. Hakim Ziyech has revealed the importance of having N’Golo Kante available in the midfield at Chelsea. The two players combined well during the friendly against Tottenham earlier this week as Kante laid...
Premier League90min.com

Olivier Giroud hopeful Hakim Ziyech will join him at Milan

Olivier Giroud has revealed he'd love former Chelsea teammate Hakim Ziyech to join him at Milan this summer. The Frenchman himself recently swapped Stamford Bridge for San Siro, bringing an end to his three-and-a-half year stay in west London. Giroud has openly admitted his motivation to pursue a move away...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Olivier Giroud wants Hakim Ziyech to join him at AC Milan to rekindle 'great connection' with former Chelsea team-mate amid links between Moroccan and Serie A side... just one season after joining the Blues

Olivier Giroud wants Hakim Ziyech setting him up for his debut AC Milan campaign after getting a taste of the Moroccan's left foot magic at Chelsea last season. The Frenchman has moved out of west London as a Blues cult hero after 39 goals in 119 games, joining the historic Serie A side for a bargain of £855,000.
SoccerYardbarker

Hakim Ziyech leaves Super Cup with serious-looking shoulder injury

How things can turn in the space of a few minutes. Hakim Ziyech had started this summer looking like a potential “odd one out” at Chelsea. However a string of strong performances in friendly games, culminating in the opening goal in the Super Cup tonight, made him look more like a key player for Thomas Tuchel than an unwanted spare part.
Premier LeagueBBC

Hakim Ziyech injury 'serious', says Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Hakim Ziyech has a "serious" injury, says manager Thomas Tuchel, after the Moroccan winger appeared to suffer a shoulder problem in Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup victory over Villarreal. Ziyech opened the scoring but hobbled off before half-time following an innocuous looking challenge with ex-Tottenham defender Juan Foyth. He sat in...
UEFA90min.com

Hakim Ziyech forced off with injury during UEFA Super Cup

Hakim Ziyech was forced off with a shoulder injury during the UEFA Super Cup clash between Chelsea and Villarreal on Wednesday night. The forward had been playing well prior to the incident, giving his side the lead with a swept finish just before the half hour mark. However, soon after...
UEFAchatsports.com

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech forced off with an apparent dislocated shoulder minutes after putting his side ahead against Villarreal in the Super Cup final in a blow to Thomas Tuchel ahead of the new season

Chelsea have suffered a setback ahead of the new Premier League season, with Hakim Ziyech having to be substituted with what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder. Ziyech had put Chelsea ahead against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup, but then suffered much frustration after he was caught by Juan Foyth.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Hakim Ziyech’s injury should be a concern for Chelsea right now

There was plenty of celebrating to do on Wednesday night as Chelsea captured yet another European trophy. The Blues defeated Europa League winner Villarreal 6-5 in penalties (1-1 AET) to lift the UEFA Super Cup and kick off their season in style. The victory marks the second time the club has won European silverware in the last four months, both wins coming under Thomas Tuchel. The Chelsea Empire now seems to be at the height of its powers and Tuchel’s men are a force to be reckoned with in 2021/22.
Premier League90min.com

Romelu Lukaku & Hakim Ziyech to miss Crystal Palace clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he will be without new striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Hakim Ziyech for Saturday's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, while there are also concerns over the fitness of N'Golo Kante. The Blues had hoped to finalise the £97.5m signing of Lukaku earlier...
UEFATribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel delivers positive update on Ziyech

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Hakim Ziyech has avoided serious injury after being forced off in their Super Cup victory over Villarreal. Tuchel also admits N'Golo Kante is out of their Prem opener against Crystal Palace. He said, "Hakim Ziyech won't play tomorrow because of his injury, the decision is...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Hakim Ziyech: What to expect in 2021-22

Chelsea supporters ought to expect better performances from the Morocco star in his second season at Stamford Bridge. Hakim Ziyech had an injury-hit debut season at Chelsea which resulted in a rather underwhelming campaign by his standards. The Morocco star arrived on the back of glowing performances at Ajax, but...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

AC Milan emerges as a suitor for unwanted Juventus man

Reports have tipped Aaron Ramsey to leave Juventus this summer and he could end up at another Serie A club. The Welshman has struggled since he joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer in 2019. He remains highly rated at the club, but injuries have ensured that the Bianconeri don’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy