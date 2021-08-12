Report: Hakim Ziyech to Stay at Chelsea Amid AC Milan Links

AC Milan are set to miss out on Chelsea and Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech this summer as the player is set to stay at Chelsea, according to reports in Italy,

The midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Milan after several impressive pre-season performances.

As per Calcio Mercato, Ziyech's impressive performances have brought him 'even closer' to staying at Chelsea ahead of the new season.

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

The 27-year-old scored the Blues' only goal in the UEFA Super Cup Final, putting his side ahead in the first half.

Unfortunately, Ziyech was forced off with a shoulder injury later in the half and did not finish the match.

The midfielder has looked impressive for Thomas Tuchel's side in pre-season, scoring five goals in four games leading up to the Super Cup Final.

Chelsea were in control with Ziyech on the pitch as the Moroccan created several chances and once he was substituted, the Blues looked less than impressive.

It was previously reported that AC Milan were interested in signing Ziyech but Chelsea would have to change their stance and allow the player to leave on loan with an option to buy in order for the Italians to seal the deal for their man.

It appears that Chelsea are no longer willing to see Ziyech leave after he has shown glimses of real quality in pre-season and it looks like Ziyech will be part of Tuchel's Chelsea squad going into the new season as the west London side look to challenge for the Premier League title.

