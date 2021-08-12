Fred likely moving into the Gulf this weekend

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred is in the northeast Gulf of Mexico just south of Panama City, FL. It is battling some strong wind shear from a trough of low pressure over the eastern U.S. Fred is moving along the western edge of the high pressure that is sitting over the Atlantic, and this is why it is moving to the north. Fred is forecast to get a little stronger before it makes landfall in the next few hours near Panama City, FL. Sustained winds could be around 65-70+ mph at landfall.