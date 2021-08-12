Cancel
Fred likely moving into the Gulf this weekend

By Jennifer Lambers
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred is still a Tropical Depression at this time. However, reconnaissance aircraft data has determined Fred is strengthening, and is expected to become a Tropical Storm heading into the overnight hours. It is currently located over northern Cuba. Fred still has sustained winds of 35 mph, but has sped up to 9 mph moving WNW. No major changes to the track, with the center taking landfall to areas east of Apalachicola late Sunday night. Models are still in disagreement about the landfall track, so stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest.

