What If…?: Season Two? Has the Disney+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for Season 4. The announcement that the hit vampire comedy will get a fourth season comes ahead of Season 3's premiere next month. What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 will arrive on FX in 2022. In a statement, the network's president of original programming, Nick Grad, said, "Fans can't seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season. Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast, and crew who keep making a great show better each season."