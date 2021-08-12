Embrace fear: Free climber scales another London skyscraper

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Fate, as any mountaineer will confirm, can be cruel. You must know when to admit defeat.My training regime involves trekking, unroped and without using the escalator, from the Central line platform to ground level at Marble Arch Underground station. With each of the 146 steps, I gain in strength and hope. Yet my dreams are soon to be shattered.Fate intervenes in the...