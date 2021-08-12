Cancel
Rock Music

Sophie Lloyd and Cole Rolland join forces for monstrous, shred-heavy reinvention of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs solo artists, Sophie Lloyd and Cole Rolland are considered two of today’s most formidable YouTube shredders, and for good reason. While Lloyd has made a name for herself playing in the Marisa and the Moths and treating her YouTube viewers to shred-ready makeovers of popular tracks, Rolland has been making equally tsunami-like waves on the internet courtesy of his trademark EDM/metal hybrid playing style.

