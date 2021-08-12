"The World of Shobey Day"
Since she was a child, Shobey Day Kramer knew she would become an artist. From that point on, art was her life in one form or another. “I remember being a very young child and looking at the newspaper that had the piece in it that said, ‘draw this cat’ or this or that and I would always draw whatever was in the paper. Both of my parents were artists,” Kramer said. “I also had an art teacher in high school that really built that passion for art inside of me.”www.newsexaminer.com
Comments / 0