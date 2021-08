A review of this week’s Ted Lasso, “Do the Right-est Thing,” coming up just as soon as I’m so dehydrated, I look like one of them trees from a Tim Burton movie…. “Do the Right-est” thing is simultaneously Ted Lasso at its most heartwarming and Ted Lasso at its silliest. It’s an episode in which the team has several opportunities to bond through a common, noble cause, and also one where Ted unleashes his ridiculous alter ego, Led Tasso, before trying to explain Chuck E. Cheese to Dr. Sharon. Like Ted with his other personalities, it contains multitudes.