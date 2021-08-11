TRANSIT SUPERVISOR

SAFETY FIRST for Allegany County Transit No Public Transportation Services --- Thursday, August 12, 2021. Allegany County Transit (ACT) employees will participate in an In-Service Training Day on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Therefore, public transportation services will not be offered by Allegany County Transit. Fixed route bus service, para-transit (Alltrans) service, and JARC (Job Access Reverse Commute) – Get to Work will not operate. This is part of Allegany County Transit’s bi-annual, pro-active review of its Safety, Security, and Emergency Preparedness Plan. AllACT vehicle operators, mechanics, and staff participate in an eight-hour training session. Transit Division Chief Elizabeth Robison-Harper stated: “ACT strives to deliver safe, efficient and courteous public transportation services. This specialized training benefits not only employees but also all riders of Allegany County Transit."
