TRANSIT SUPERVISOR

By Human Resources
fpst.org
 7 days ago

Program: Transportation Department Salary Grade: GS – 11 Supervisor: Public Works Director Salary Range: $17.23 – $20.57. FLSA Status: Exempt Non-Exempt Public Safety Position Type: Regular Full-Time. POSITION DESCRIPTION. Responsible for transit coordination and oversight activities for the Fallon Tribal Transit Program. Monitors the performance of service providers, develops and...

