Cameron Burrell, the fastest college athlete in the US and the son of Olympic gold medal-winning parents, died on Monday at the age of 26.Burrell had become a national champion after winning the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) individual national championship in 100 metres in 2018 at the University of Houston, equaling his father Leroy Burrell’s accomplishment 28 years earlier.Leroy Burrell, who is a track and field coach at the University of Houston and a gold-medal sprinter, said the family is going through “profound sorrow” over the death of his son.“My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our...