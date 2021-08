RE/MAX Platinum Properties, a luxury-oriented franchise based in New Jersey, announced Monday that it has acquired Mark Arbeit and Co., a now-former rival high-end brokerage. The deal adds Arbeit’s office in Margate City, New Jersey, to RE/MAX Platinum Properties’ four existing offices in the region, bringing the combined company’s total to five. A statement notes that the combined agent count will end up at just under 60, and that Arbeit himself — along with other leaders at his brokerage — will continue on with RE/MAX after the acquisition.