Quintet to perform Sunday at Otesaga

ContributedImani Winds

Imani Winds will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at The Otesaga Resort Hotel Ballroom in Cooperstown, the second concert of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival’s 23rd season.

The wind quintet, recently appointed faculty at the Curtis Institute of Music, will present a program of works “showcasing all the sonic possibilities of this versatile combination of instruments,” according to a media release.

The quintet commissions new works from living composers of diverse backgrounds and presents classic works for wind ensemble to audiences. Its program in Cooperstown will include works by founding former member Valerie Coleman, Indian-American composer Reena Esmail, American modernist composer Ruth Crawford Seeger, and an arrangement of Ravel’s ‘Tombeau de Couperin’ by Mason Jones, the release said

“The Imanis will shatter your expectations of what a wind quintet can do,” festival founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis said. “I can’t think of a group that better represents the future of classical music.”

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online or by phone.

Venues will be at limited capacity for all events; masking and social distancing protocols will be in place.

All patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online at Cooperstownmusicfest.org. If purchasing online is not possible, leave a message at 877-666-7421. Include name and a callback number in the message, and the call will be returned promptly, the release said.