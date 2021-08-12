Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooperstown, NY

Quintet to perform Sunday at Otesaga

By Staff Report
Posted by 
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpFwF_0bPP3Wnk00
ContributedImani Winds

Imani Winds will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at The Otesaga Resort Hotel Ballroom in Cooperstown, the second concert of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival’s 23rd season.

The wind quintet, recently appointed faculty at the Curtis Institute of Music, will present a program of works “showcasing all the sonic possibilities of this versatile combination of instruments,” according to a media release.

The quintet commissions new works from living composers of diverse backgrounds and presents classic works for wind ensemble to audiences. Its program in Cooperstown will include works by founding former member Valerie Coleman, Indian-American composer Reena Esmail, American modernist composer Ruth Crawford Seeger, and an arrangement of Ravel’s ‘Tombeau de Couperin’ by Mason Jones, the release said

“The Imanis will shatter your expectations of what a wind quintet can do,” festival founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis said. “I can’t think of a group that better represents the future of classical music.”

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online or by phone.

Venues will be at limited capacity for all events; masking and social distancing protocols will be in place.

All patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online at Cooperstownmusicfest.org. If purchasing online is not possible, leave a message at 877-666-7421. Include name and a callback number in the message, and the call will be returned promptly, the release said.

Comments / 0

THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
105
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
Cooperstown, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Music Festival#Summer Music#Quintet#Imani Winds#Indian American#Cooperstownmusicfest Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy