BEKASI, Indonesia -- Indonesia has become the new epicenter of the pandemic, surpassing India and Brazil to become the country with the world's highest count of new infections. The surge is part of a wave across Southeast Asia, where vaccination rates are low but countries had, until recently, contained the virus relatively well​. Vietnam, Malaysia, Burma and Thailand are also facing their largest outbreaks yet and have imposed new restrictions, including lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.