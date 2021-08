Banque du Liban is the central bank of Lebanon. Lebanon’s central bank said it would offer credit lines for fuel imports based on the market price for the Lebanese pound from August 12, 2021. This measure essentially is closing a fuel subsidy that has helped drain its reserves since Lebanon feel deep into a financial crisis that unfolded in 2019. Lebanon has faced months of severe fuel shortages, prompting long lines at gas stations. Lebanon is dependent on private generators for power. The price of a gallon of fuel has increased by more than 220% in 2021. The Lebanese Pound has collapsed to record lows.