Fargo, ND

WeatherTalk: Long streaks of 90 degree days are rare here

By John Wheeler
Jamestown Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Fargo, this summer produced six consecutive days with a temperature of at least 90 degrees ending June 7 and then a seven day stretch ending July 28. Both of these are in the top ten longest such streaks. Since 1881, there have been only 20 instances where the high temperature has been at or above 90 degrees for six consecutive days or longer. Our two warmest summers on record, 1988 and 1936, each recorded two such six-day periods in the 90s.

Fargo, ND
Grand Forks, ND
#Temperature#Weathertalk
