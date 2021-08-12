Paul Graw Herbert, age 89, beloved husband of 57 years to Mary Ann Berry Herbert, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Born on Feb. 2, 1932, in Franklin, New Hampshire, he was a son of the late Edwin and Alice (Muise) Herbert. Mr. Herbert retired from the U.S. Navy after 26 years of service as an aircraft mechanic and later retired as a machine tool and die maker from Aeromarine in Brunswick, Maine. He was an avid golfer and skier and loved sailing and flying radio-controlled aircraft. In addition, he was a beekeeper, gardener and house renovator. His greatest joy was listening to his wife, Mary, play the piano. Mr. Herbert will be remembered as the best husband and father and will be dearly missed.